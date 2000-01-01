|
Fresh
Diagnose
free
diagnostic tool
Fresh Diagnose is a utility designed to analyze and benchmark your computer system. It detects many kinds of hardware, such as CPU or hard drive performance, video or motherboard information and much more. This software is
100% free, no ads, no spyware.
Fresh
Download
free
download manager
Fresh Download is an easy-to-use and very fast download manager that turbo charges downloading files from the Internet, such as your favorite mp3 files, software, picture collections, video, etc. Unlike other similar utilities, this software is 100% free, no
banners, no spyware.
Fresh
Video Downloader
free
streaming video
downloader
Download
up to 400% faster any popular video from YouTube and other streaming video
libraries to your PC. Transform
them from streaming files into video files for offline playback anytime and anywhere on any mobile video player, such as iPod, PSP, BlackBerry
or your mobile phones. It doesn't contain any ads, spyware, or malware, 100%
free.
Fresh UI
free tweaking tool
Fresh UI is a fresh solution for configuring
and optimizing Windows. Loaded with hundreds of
useful settings for Windows 7 / Vista / XP / 2000/ NT4 / 98 / 95 / Me, it
covers the customizing techniques that you'll be glad to know. This software is
100% free, no ads, no spyware.
Fresh View
free multimedia manager
Fresh View is a multimedia
browser that makes organizing image, audio and video files much easier. Use it to watch movies,
listen to music, view graphics in a slide show, print, create an HTML album, and more. This software is
100% free, no ads, no spyware.
